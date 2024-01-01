Formation Series #1 - MIRAGES

VUCASIMS

Overview:

Step into the harsh, unforgiving deserts of North Africa during World War II with Mirages, a deeply immersive, operational-level war game that recreates the pivotal battles from December 1940 to June 1941. It covers operations Compass, Brevity, Battleaxe and Skorpion.

Designed for two players but also suitable for solitaire play, Mirages transports you to a theater where strategy, supply lines, and terrain are as crucial as firepower.



MIRAGES is the first game in the Formation Series which is based on our previous releases Crossing the Line, Across the Bug River and Operation Theseus. Further games will follow, all of which can be played using the same series rules.

The Scale

A hex represents 3.5 kms (2.2 miles) of terrain from side to side.

Each turn represents a period of one to six days.

Combat units are mostly infantry-type regiments/brigades, and armoured-type battalions/regiments.

The game components

The following components are included in the game:

One Formation Series rulebook.

One game specific rulebook.

One mounted map.

395 counters.

2 trifold player aids.

2 double-sided setup displays.

1 double-sided turn tracks.

Two 10-sided dice.

Why You'll Love Mirages:

Historical Accuracy: Mirages faithfully recreates the conditions and challenges of the four battles, providing a deep and educational experience.

Replayability: With four distinct scenarios and the potential for different outcomes in each playthrough, Mirages offers endless hours of strategic gameplay.

Component Quality: High-quality components ensure that your gaming experience is as immersive and enjoyable as possible.

Perfect Introduction to the Series

Mirages serves as the ideal entry point into the Formation Series, offering a balanced mix of strategic depth and accessibility. With its manageable scenario sizes and concise game duration, it’s perfect for both newcomers and seasoned players looking to dive into the complexities of World War II's North African campaigns. Whether you're playing a quick, two-hour skirmish or a more extended operation, Mirages provides a seamless introduction to the series, making it easier than ever to master the mechanics and immerse yourself in the historical drama.

Prepare to lead your forces through the sands of North Africa, where every decision could mean the difference between victory and defeat. Mirages is more than just a game - it's a journey into history.